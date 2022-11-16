Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Holdings Raised by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC grew its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 30.6% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management raised its position in Citigroup by 28.6% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 11.7% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 24.8% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of C opened at $49.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $94.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $69.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 27.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Citigroup from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Citigroup to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 target price on Citigroup in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.60.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

