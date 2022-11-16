Clarius Group LLC Acquires 1,004 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth $724,000. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 927,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,509,000 after acquiring an additional 8,383 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 136,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,268,000 after acquiring an additional 8,591 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth $371,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Up 0.3 %

FISV stock opened at $100.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.33 and its 200 day moving average is $98.94. The stock has a market cap of $63.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $110.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 228,553 shares in the company, valued at $22,855,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,256 shares of company stock worth $1,164,211. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FISV shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $149.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.76.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.