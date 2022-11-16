Clarius Group LLC Acquires 155 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

PSX opened at $111.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.91. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $67.08 and a 1 year high of $113.53. The stock has a market cap of $52.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 19.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.81.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $335,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,681.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

