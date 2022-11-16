Clarius Group LLC Buys 306 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 11,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% during the second quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.1% during the first quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 69.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on WY. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Argus cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE WY opened at $32.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.17. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $27.36 and a 12-month high of $43.04. The stock has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.48.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

