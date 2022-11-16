Clarius Group LLC Buys 539 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HSBC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HSBC by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,738,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,765 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in HSBC by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,833,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,492,000 after purchasing an additional 330,792 shares during the period. Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new position in HSBC during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,465,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in HSBC during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,734,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in HSBC by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,676,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,385,000 after purchasing an additional 208,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Stock Performance

Shares of HSBC opened at $28.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.37. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $24.77 and a 52 week high of $38.61. The stock has a market cap of $114.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HSBC Profile

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HSBC shares. BNP Paribas upgraded HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Redburn Partners downgraded HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on HSBC from GBX 680 ($7.99) to GBX 700 ($8.23) in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded HSBC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $613.22.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Further Reading

