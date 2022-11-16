Clarius Group LLC Has $457,000 Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,774 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,692,149 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,828,205,000 after buying an additional 1,068,699 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,470,671 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,566,595,000 after buying an additional 398,230 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.4% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,768,131 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $929,211,000 after acquiring an additional 325,537 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,251,722 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,098,612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,619,591 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $952,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,473 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CTSH. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.16.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 3.2 %

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

CTSH stock opened at $59.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $51.33 and a 1-year high of $93.47. The stock has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $285,841.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,556 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $887,104.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total value of $174,207.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,484.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

