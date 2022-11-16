Clarius Group LLC Has $525,000 Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,053 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADSK. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 96.0% during the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the software company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 14.0% during the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the software company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter worth about $552,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,944,670 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,846,439,000 after purchasing an additional 230,892 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADSK. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $263.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.48.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at $15,922,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK opened at $232.30 on Wednesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $163.20 and a one year high of $335.48. The company has a market cap of $50.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.31.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 88.57%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

