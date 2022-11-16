Clarius Group LLC Raises Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.2% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,635,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on ORLY shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $813.67.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $825.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $562.90 and a fifty-two week high of $848.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $750.48 and a 200 day moving average of $690.97.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.50 by $0.67. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, SVP Charles Francis Rogers sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $840.34, for a total transaction of $1,092,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,021.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Charles Francis Rogers sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $840.34, for a total transaction of $1,092,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,021.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.66, for a total value of $3,861,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 67,752 shares in the company, valued at $50,316,700.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,392 shares of company stock worth $17,984,722 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.