Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Shares Down 6.3%

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.17 and last traded at $7.24. Approximately 30,059 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,422,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.73.
CLNE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Clean Energy Fuels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clean Energy Fuels presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.08.
Clean Energy Fuels Stock Up 0.8 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.20 and its 200 day moving average is $5.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.
