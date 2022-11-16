Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Shares Down 6.3%

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.17 and last traded at $7.24. Approximately 30,059 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,422,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.73.

CLNE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Clean Energy Fuels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clean Energy Fuels presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.08.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.20 and its 200 day moving average is $5.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the first quarter worth $142,000. White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 25.0% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 390,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 78,011 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 143.0% during the second quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 177,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 104,560 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 11.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 464,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 48,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 395,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

