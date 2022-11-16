Clough Global Equity Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ)

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.1162 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.

Clough Global Equity Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years.

Get Clough Global Equity Fund alerts:

Clough Global Equity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of GLQ opened at $7.61 on Wednesday. Clough Global Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $15.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Clough Global Equity Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLQ. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Clough Global Equity Fund during the first quarter worth about $130,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Clough Global Equity Fund by 17.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Clough Global Equity Fund by 9.0% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 42,502 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Clough Global Equity Fund by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 778,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,123,000 after buying an additional 4,792 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.