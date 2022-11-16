Clough Global Equity Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ)

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.1162 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.
Clough Global Equity Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years.
Clough Global Equity Fund Stock Performance
Shares of GLQ opened at $7.61 on Wednesday. Clough Global Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $15.68.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Clough Global Equity Fund
Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.
