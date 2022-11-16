CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Acquired by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in CME Group were worth $16,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CME. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in CME Group by 65.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CME Group news, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.51, for a total value of $806,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,732.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CME Group news, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.51, for a total value of $806,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,732.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $98,195.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,866,704.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,970. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CME Group Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CME. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.86.

NASDAQ CME opened at $173.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $178.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.49. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.58 and a 12 month high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 10.06%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.42%.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Stories

