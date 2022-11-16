Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Sets New 12-Month High at $67.48

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $67.48 and last traded at $67.32, with a volume of 5219 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.65.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola FEMSA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $114.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.18.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $1.3398 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 4.4%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is presently 60.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KOF. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 57.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 57.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 16.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the third quarter valued at $207,000. 1.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of beverages. Its product line includes sparkling beverages, sports drinks, energy drinks, juices & nectars, dairy products, teas, fruit-based beverages, sparkling water, and purified water. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico and Central America and South America.

