Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) PT Lowered to $70.00 at DA Davidson

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target decreased by DA Davidson from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.06% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Coinbase Global from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Compass Point cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.30.
Coinbase Global Trading Up 4.3 %
Shares of COIN stock opened at $55.53 on Wednesday. Coinbase Global has a 52-week low of $40.83 and a 52-week high of $348.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.17.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 555.6% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 295 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 100.0% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 3,355.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 133.5% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 49.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Coinbase Global Company Profile
Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.
