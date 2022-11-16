Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Rating) was down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.10 and last traded at $10.25. Approximately 5,355 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 514% from the average daily volume of 872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.70.

Commercial National Financial Stock Down 4.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $40.64 million, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.49.

About Commercial National Financial

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Commercial Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries in Michigan. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and health savings accounts.

