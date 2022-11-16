Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Acquires 1,159 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,879 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter worth $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 13,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 376.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BBY. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.13.

Best Buy Price Performance

BBY traded down $6.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.47. 163,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,613,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.96. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $141.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.80. The company has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.46.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.28. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 57.98%. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $70,390.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,513 shares in the company, valued at $4,706,883.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $70,390.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,513 shares in the company, valued at $4,706,883.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $1,814,388.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,625,809.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,423 shares of company stock worth $1,995,772. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

