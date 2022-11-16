Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Acquires 326 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 39.2% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,879,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 175.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth about $242,000. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRU has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.46.

Shares of PRU traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,177,899. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.46 and a 1-year high of $124.22. The stock has a market cap of $39.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.96 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 666.67%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

