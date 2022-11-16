Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Decreases Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas decreased its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Realty Income were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of O. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Realty Income by 79.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,927,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,675,000 after buying an additional 4,389,435 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Realty Income by 8.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,427,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,159,146,000 after buying an additional 3,642,798 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,842,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,434,019,000 after buying an additional 3,498,212 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Realty Income by 74.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,589,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,968,000 after buying an additional 3,233,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Realty Income by 13.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,834,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,443,813,000 after buying an additional 2,430,441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Stock Performance

O stock traded down $0.81 on Wednesday, reaching $63.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,954,658. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $75.40. The company has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a nov 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 278.50%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Realty Income Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.