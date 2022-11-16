Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Has $4.52 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,159 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.5% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Walmart were worth $4,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its stake in Walmart by 398.9% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 63,636 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after buying an additional 50,880 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,764 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $5,257,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Walmart by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,319,525 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,387,864,000 after buying an additional 608,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.92 on Wednesday, reaching $148.36. The company had a trading volume of 461,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,371,049. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.98 and its 200-day moving average is $132.20. The stock has a market cap of $402.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on WMT. Cowen boosted their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.14.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $1,370,575.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,478,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,711,617.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $1,370,575.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,478,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,711,617.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $616,612.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,181,240.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,229,106 shares of company stock valued at $168,141,427. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

