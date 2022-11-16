Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Has $5.62 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 1.9% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in AbbVie by 162.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,497,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,943,993,000 after buying an additional 18,882,699 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,518,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,400,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206,711 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 426.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768,579 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,414,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,867 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,630,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,014,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,324 shares during the period. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE ABBV traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $152.75. 316,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,381,768. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.01 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.61.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

