Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Has $7.05 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 2.3% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 22.6% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 7,083 shares in the last quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 36,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,257,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 68,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 324,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,704,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 42,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,050,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,026 shares of company stock valued at $14,313,262. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 1.0 %

PG stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.87. The stock had a trading volume of 284,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,907,649. The company has a market capitalization of $338.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.80. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.46.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.