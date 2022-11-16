Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Raises Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,055,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,967,581,000 after buying an additional 7,536,591 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 759.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,556,000 after buying an additional 2,682,000 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 4,716.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,673,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,967,000 after buying an additional 2,617,530 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,811,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,270,664,000 after buying an additional 2,302,582 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Mondelez International by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,799,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,784,000 after buying an additional 2,292,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Mondelez International stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.84. 193,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,204,068. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.76. The firm has a market cap of $88.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mondelez International Profile

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.94.

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.