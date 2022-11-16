Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Sells 246 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lowered its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,882 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Finally, Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,639,000. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $335,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,681.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $123.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.69.

Shares of PSX stock traded down $2.71 on Wednesday, reaching $108.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,474,135. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.91. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $67.08 and a 1 year high of $113.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $51.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.66%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 19.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.75%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

