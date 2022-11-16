Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Purchases 11,374 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 11,374 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth $34,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of 3M stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,032,871. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. 3M has a 1-year low of $107.07 and a 1-year high of $184.20. The company has a market cap of $71.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $118.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on 3M from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of 3M to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.93.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In related news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.