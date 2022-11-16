Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Purchases 1,500 Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $10,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BioNTech during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BioNTech stock traded up $1.97 on Wednesday, hitting $165.70. 20,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,062,928. The company has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.30. BioNTech SE has a one year low of $117.08 and a one year high of $374.58.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $6.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $3.56. BioNTech had a return on equity of 66.45% and a net margin of 55.72%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $14.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current year.

BNTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BioNTech from $183.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen initiated coverage on BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $168.00 target price on BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of BioNTech from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.92.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

