Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 1,859 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA trimmed its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,016 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $9,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 177.5% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 48,762 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after buying an additional 31,192 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 21,069 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 68.9% during the first quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 5,503 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Medtronic from $97.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.75.

Medtronic stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.59. The stock had a trading volume of 121,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,500,643. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.69. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $79.19 and a 1 year high of $118.80. The stock has a market cap of $109.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.77.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.28%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

