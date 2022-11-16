Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 2,040 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 16.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 41,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,195,000 after buying an additional 5,533 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $2.52 on Wednesday, hitting $286.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,774,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,834,272. The business has a 50 day moving average of $278.45 and a 200 day moving average of $293.38. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.519 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.