Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Trims Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA trimmed its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,542,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 25,376 shares during the period. CSX comprises about 1.1% of Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in CSX were worth $44,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSX. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth about $771,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CSX by 8.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,018,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,148,000 after purchasing an additional 76,499 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 14.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 183,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after acquiring an additional 23,127 shares during the period. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $31.29. The company had a trading volume of 241,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,946,500. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The firm has a market cap of $65.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.63.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.39%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CSX. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen decreased their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Benchmark dropped their price objective on CSX to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Vertical Research upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on CSX to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.31.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

