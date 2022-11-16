Comparing ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR) & BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL)

ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR – Get Rating) and BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ParkerVision and BrewBilt Brewing’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ParkerVision $140,000.00 172.82 -$12.33 million ($0.13) -2.36 BrewBilt Brewing $310,000.00 0.06 -$6.86 million N/A N/A

BrewBilt Brewing has higher revenue and earnings than ParkerVision.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

ParkerVision has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BrewBilt Brewing has a beta of 3.07, suggesting that its stock price is 207% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ParkerVision and BrewBilt Brewing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ParkerVision N/A N/A -315.64% BrewBilt Brewing -3,316.18% N/A -795.05%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.6% of ParkerVision shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.0% of ParkerVision shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of BrewBilt Brewing shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ParkerVision and BrewBilt Brewing, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ParkerVision 0 0 0 0 N/A BrewBilt Brewing 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

ParkerVision beats BrewBilt Brewing on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ParkerVision

ParkerVision, Inc. develops and markets radio frequency technologies and integrated circuits for use in wireless communication products. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

About BrewBilt Brewing

BrewBilt Brewing Company provides DirecTV services to high-rise apartments, condominiums, and large commercial office buildings in the San Francisco metropolitan area. The company also offers Internet services across the Bay Area; and sells audio/video systems. In addition, it produces craft beer; and contracts brewing services for other breweries. BrewBilt Brewing Company is based in Grass Valley, California.

