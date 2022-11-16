Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.38) Per Share

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Compass Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.38) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.35). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Compass Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.38) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Compass Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Compass Therapeutics from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Compass Therapeutics Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compass Therapeutics

NASDAQ:CMPX opened at $4.75 on Monday. Compass Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $4.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.10 and a 200 day moving average of $2.79. The firm has a market cap of $599.41 million and a PE ratio of -11.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Compass Therapeutics by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 51,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 28,089 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Compass Therapeutics by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 52,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 23,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Compass Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $34,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,421,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,307,651.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 402,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,290,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,219,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,856,180.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $34,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,421,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,307,651.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 427,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,670. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Compass Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates in the clinical stage of development include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4/Notch and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137.

Further Reading

