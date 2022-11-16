Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Coverage Initiated at Tudor Pickering

Equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Comstock Resources from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.88.

Shares of CRK traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.18. The stock had a trading volume of 50,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,782,381. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.02. Comstock Resources has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $22.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

In related news, CEO M Jay Allison purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.50 per share, for a total transaction of $975,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,690,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,970,853.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO M Jay Allison acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.50 per share, for a total transaction of $975,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,690,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,970,853.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Morris E. Foster acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.16 per share, with a total value of $254,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 144,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,565.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 122,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,291,680. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

