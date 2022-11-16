Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Short Interest Down 13.9% in October

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 602,900 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the October 15th total of 700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Concrete Pumping Stock Performance

Shares of Concrete Pumping stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $7.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.30. The stock has a market cap of $413.75 million, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.88. Concrete Pumping has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $9.29.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $104.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.97 million. Concrete Pumping had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 7.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Concrete Pumping will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Concrete Pumping

Separately, TheStreet raised Concrete Pumping from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 47.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 54.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Concrete Pumping during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Concrete Pumping during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Concrete Pumping in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

