ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Boston Research & Management Inc.

Boston Research & Management Inc. lessened its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,683 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 161.3% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on COP. Erste Group Bank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.20.

Shares of COP traded down $4.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.04. The stock had a trading volume of 241,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,410,185. The firm has a market cap of $162.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.32. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $66.06 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.51 and a 200 day moving average of $106.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.26%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

