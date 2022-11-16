Constellation (DAG) Tops One Day Volume of $413,440.49

Constellation (DAG) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 16th. One Constellation coin can now be purchased for $0.0497 or 0.00000299 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Constellation has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. Constellation has a total market capitalization of $115.22 million and $413,440.49 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002696 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000276 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000343 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.35 or 0.00571714 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000231 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,966.70 or 0.29779658 BTC.
- Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000082 BTC.
Constellation Profile
Constellation’s launch date was January 1st, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 2,320,488,685 coins. Constellation’s official message board is medium.com/constellationlabs. Constellation’s official website is www.constellationnetwork.io. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Constellation is https://reddit.com/r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Constellation Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Constellation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
