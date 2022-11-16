Contrasting Comstock (NYSE:LODE) & Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH)

Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Rating) and Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.0% of Comstock shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.4% of Tantech shares are held by institutional investors. 16.4% of Comstock shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Comstock and Tantech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comstock 0 0 0 0 N/A Tantech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Comstock has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tantech has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Comstock and Tantech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comstock $860,000.00 39.79 -$24.58 million ($0.68) -0.58 Tantech $55.26 million 0.01 -$8.36 million N/A N/A

Tantech has higher revenue and earnings than Comstock.

Profitability

This table compares Comstock and Tantech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comstock -7,762.50% -25.38% -17.24% Tantech N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Tantech beats Comstock on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Comstock

Comstock Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for gold, silver, lithium, nickel, cobalt, and mercury ores. It operates in two segments, Mining and Real Estate. The Mining segment owns and controls approximately 9,358 acres of mining claims and parcels, including approximately 2,396 acres of patented claims and surface parcels; and approximately 6,962 acres of unpatented mining claims in the Comstock and Silver City districts, as well as focuses on exploring and developing properties in the Lucerne and Dayton resource areas; and Occidental and Gold Hill mineral properties. The Real Estate segment comprises land and real estate rental properties, as well as the Gold Hill Hotel and Daney Ranch properties. It has collaboration agreements with Oro Industries Inc. and Mercury Clean Up, LLC for the manufacture and deployment of mercury remediation systems with proprietary mechanical, hydro, electro-chemical, and oxidation processes to reclaim and remediate mercury from soils, waste, and tailings. The company was formerly known as Comstock Mining Inc. and changed its name to Comstock Inc. in May 2022. Comstock Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Virginia City, Nevada.

About Tantech

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Consumer Products and Electric Vehicle. It provides pressed and formed charcoal briquettes for use in grills, incense burners, and other applications under the Algold brand. The company also offers Charcoal Doctor branded products, such as air purifiers and humidifiers, automotive accessories for air purification, underfloor humidity control products, pillows and mattresses, wardrobe deodorizers, mouse pads and wrist mats, refrigerator deodorants, charcoal toilet cleaner disks, liquid charcoal cleaners, shoe insoles, and decorative charcoal gifts. In addition, it provides bamboo vinegar, a liquid byproduct for use in disinfectants, detergents, lotions, specialized soaps, toilet cleaners, and fertilizers, as well as in various agricultural applications; and trades in charcoal products. Further, the company develops and sells electric buses, electric logistics cars, and specialty electric vehicles, such as brushless cleaning cars, electric cleaning cars, special emergency vehicles, and funeral cars; and solar cells, lithium-ion batteries, auto parts, and electric control systems. It is also involved in the supply chain business. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Lishui, the People's Republic of China.

