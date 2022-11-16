Contrasting Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO) & Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA)

Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO – Get Rating) and Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Health Care Organization and Lisata Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Health Care Organization 12.71% 6.50% 6.16% Lisata Therapeutics N/A -29.53% -27.96%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.6% of Lisata Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 61.6% of Pacific Health Care Organization shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Lisata Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Health Care Organization 0 0 0 0 N/A Lisata Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Pacific Health Care Organization and Lisata Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Lisata Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 256.29%. Given Lisata Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lisata Therapeutics is more favorable than Pacific Health Care Organization.

Risk & Volatility

Pacific Health Care Organization has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lisata Therapeutics has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pacific Health Care Organization and Lisata Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Health Care Organization $5.40 billion 0.00 $1.00 million $0.06 13.17 Lisata Therapeutics N/A N/A -$27.47 million ($12.23) -0.34

Pacific Health Care Organization has higher revenue and earnings than Lisata Therapeutics. Lisata Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pacific Health Care Organization, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Pacific Health Care Organization beats Lisata Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacific Health Care Organization

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty workers' compensation managed care services for self-administered employers, insurers, third-party administrators, municipalities, and other industries in the United States. The company is involved in managing health care organizations (HCOs) and medical provider networks (MPNs); and negotiates legal agreements for the implementation of workers' compensation carve-outs for California customers. It also offers HCO, MPN, and medical case management programs; and claims-related services, including utilization and medical bill review, medical case management, lien representation, legal support, and Medicare set aside. The company was formerly known as Clear Air, Inc. and changed its name to Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. in January 2001. Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. was incorporated in 1970 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

About Lisata Therapeutics

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; XOWNA that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was formerly known as NeoStem, Inc. and changed its name to Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. in June 2015. The company was formerly known as Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. on September 15, 2022. Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, New Jersey.

