CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Trading 3.8% Higher

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) traded up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.26 and last traded at $12.03. 7,994 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,075,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

CoreCivic Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoreCivic

In related news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $72,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,071.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, COO Patrick D. Swindle sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $233,730.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 183,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,045,749.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $72,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,047 shares in the company, valued at $404,071.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,500 shares of company stock valued at $356,055. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,238,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,627,000 after purchasing an additional 189,905 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 8,492,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,860,000 after purchasing an additional 528,657 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in CoreCivic by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,239,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,105,000 after acquiring an additional 48,018 shares in the last quarter. Flat Footed LLC raised its stake in CoreCivic by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flat Footed LLC now owns 1,882,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,637,000 after acquiring an additional 399,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in CoreCivic by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,361,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,128,000 after acquiring an additional 9,831 shares in the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

