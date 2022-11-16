Cormark Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR)

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Auto Prop Reit in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 15th. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now expects that the company will earn $0.96 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.98. Cormark also issued estimates for Auto Prop Reit’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.39. The firm had revenue of C$20.84 million during the quarter.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered Auto Prop Reit from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 64 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately 2.5 million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec.

