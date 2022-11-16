CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD) Short Interest Update

CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the October 15th total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 314,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

NASDAQ CRMD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.70. 208,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,219. CorMedix has a 52-week low of $2.64 and a 52-week high of $8.02. The firm has a market cap of $152.74 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.59.

In other news, CEO Joseph Todisco purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $76,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,169 shares in the company, valued at $925,085.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CorMedix by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,796,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after acquiring an additional 141,500 shares during the period. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in CorMedix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CorMedix in the third quarter worth about $38,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in CorMedix in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CorMedix in the third quarter worth about $43,000. 30.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of CorMedix from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of CorMedix from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of CorMedix from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

CorMedix, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The firm seeks to license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters.

