Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Holdings Trimmed by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 129,017 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 14,411 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for 1.1% of Martingale Asset Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $61,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 68,866 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,656,000 after purchasing an additional 11,444 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 900 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,235 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.54.

Shares of COST stock traded down $4.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $522.07. The company had a trading volume of 24,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,122. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $491.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $497.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The company has a market capitalization of $231.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.36, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.72.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.40%.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.