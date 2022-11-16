Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Truist Financial to $28.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.72% from the company’s current price.
CUZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.
Cousins Properties Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of Cousins Properties stock traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $24.84. The company had a trading volume of 19,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,934. Cousins Properties has a 52-week low of $21.72 and a 52-week high of $42.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07.
Institutional Trading of Cousins Properties
Cousins Properties Company Profile
Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cousins Properties (CUZ)
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
- Gold Rush: Newmont Corp. is Starting to Sparkle
- Four Healthcare Stocks To Watch This Week
- Will It Be Smooth Sailing For Carnival After 56% One-Month Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.