Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Truist Financial to $28.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.72% from the company’s current price.

CUZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of Cousins Properties stock traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $24.84. The company had a trading volume of 19,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,934. Cousins Properties has a 52-week low of $21.72 and a 52-week high of $42.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 112.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 7,135,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772,231 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,105,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,296,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,134 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,615,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,217,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,093,000 after buying an additional 1,015,078 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

