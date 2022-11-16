Covenant (COVN) Trading 6% Lower This Week

Covenant (COVN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. One Covenant token can currently be bought for about $2.27 or 0.00013567 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Covenant has traded 6% lower against the dollar. Covenant has a total market cap of $153.20 million and $128,555.48 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Covenant Profile

Covenant launched on November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,524,154 tokens. The official website for Covenant is covenantchild.io. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Covenant is medium.com/@covenantchild.

Covenant Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.”

