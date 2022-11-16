Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $40.22

Shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.22 and last traded at $40.04, with a volume of 1023 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.09.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have commented on CVLG. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Covenant Logistics Group to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.
Covenant Logistics Group Stock Up 0.4 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $532.72 million, a PE ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.32 and its 200 day moving average is $28.54.
Insider Activity at Covenant Logistics Group
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Covenant Logistics Group
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVLG. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 186,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after buying an additional 61,261 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 137,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 38,148 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 200.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 40,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 26,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Covenant Logistics Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. 47.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Covenant Logistics Group (CVLG)
- Gold Rush: Newmont Corp. is Starting to Sparkle
- Four Healthcare Stocks To Watch This Week
- Will It Be Smooth Sailing For Carnival After 56% One-Month Rally?
- Can AbbVie Grow Revenue When Humira Biosimilars Hit The Market?
- Power Integrations Stock Can Power Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Covenant Logistics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covenant Logistics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.