Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $40.22

Shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.22 and last traded at $40.04, with a volume of 1023 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CVLG. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Covenant Logistics Group to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Covenant Logistics Group Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $532.72 million, a PE ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.32 and its 200 day moving average is $28.54.

Insider Activity at Covenant Logistics Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Covenant Logistics Group

In related news, Director Robert E. Bosworth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total value of $334,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,256.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, President Joey B. Hogan sold 4,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $146,256.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 93,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,742,184.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert E. Bosworth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total transaction of $334,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,256.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 75,478 shares of company stock valued at $2,434,206 in the last three months. 29.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVLG. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 186,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after buying an additional 61,261 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 137,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 38,148 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 200.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 40,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 26,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Covenant Logistics Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. 47.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

