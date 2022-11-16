Craig Hallum Cuts Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Price Target to $82.00

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum to $82.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Craig Hallum’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.39% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also commented on KRUS. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company.
KRUS stock traded up $4.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,525. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.40. The company has a market cap of $668.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -865.75 and a beta of 1.90. Kura Sushi USA has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $96.60.
Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants provide Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model, which is known as ‘Kura Experience'. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 33 restaurants in nine states and Washington DC.
