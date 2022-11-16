Craig Hallum Cuts Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Price Target to $82.00

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum to $82.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Craig Hallum’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on KRUS. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company.

Kura Sushi USA Stock Performance

KRUS stock traded up $4.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,525. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.40. The company has a market cap of $668.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -865.75 and a beta of 1.90. Kura Sushi USA has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $96.60.

Institutional Trading of Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRUS. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the first quarter worth $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 521.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 2,040.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. 41.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants provide Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model, which is known as ‘Kura Experience'. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 33 restaurants in nine states and Washington DC.

