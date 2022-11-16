Cranswick (LON:CWK) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,032.44

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,032.44 ($35.63) and traded as high as GBX 3,160 ($37.13). Cranswick shares last traded at GBX 3,118 ($36.64), with a volume of 50,706 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CWK. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($47.00) price target on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

The stock has a market cap of £1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,547.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,874.68 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,031.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.81.

In other news, insider Mark Bottomley acquired 639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,127 ($36.75) per share, for a total transaction of £19,981.53 ($23,480.06).

Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and coated chicken, ready to eat chicken, charcuterie, houmous and dips, and olives and antipasti, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, gourmet pastries, and ingredients, as well as cheeses and pasta.

