Credit Suisse Group Boosts Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG) Price Target to $10.00

Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group to $10.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.21% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Bank of America began coverage on Grosvenor Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.
Grosvenor Capital Management Stock Down 1.5 %
GCMG stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $8.68. 4,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,345. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.98 and a 200-day moving average of $7.82. Grosvenor Capital Management has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $12.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.36.
Grosvenor Capital Management Company Profile
GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.
