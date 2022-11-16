Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.89

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.89 and traded as high as C$11.35. Crescent Point Energy shares last traded at C$11.03, with a volume of 4,345,478 shares changing hands.

Separately, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crescent Point Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.10.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is 6.08%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

