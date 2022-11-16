Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.00.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRTO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Criteo from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Criteo from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target (down from $47.00) on shares of Criteo in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Criteo from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.
In related news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 53,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $1,399,770.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,307,114.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 53,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $1,399,770.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,307,114.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 3,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total value of $107,810.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,208 shares in the company, valued at $11,968,598.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $1,508,636. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ CRTO opened at $26.26 on Friday. Criteo has a one year low of $20.56 and a one year high of $43.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.48 and a 200 day moving average of $25.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.77.
Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.
