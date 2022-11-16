Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRTO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Criteo from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Criteo from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target (down from $47.00) on shares of Criteo in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Criteo from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

In related news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 53,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $1,399,770.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,307,114.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 53,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $1,399,770.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,307,114.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 3,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total value of $107,810.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,208 shares in the company, valued at $11,968,598.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $1,508,636. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRTO. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Criteo by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 5,376,536 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $131,187,000 after buying an additional 127,813 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Criteo by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,330,742 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $143,985,000 after buying an additional 124,237 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in Criteo by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,073,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,058,000 after buying an additional 206,900 shares during the period. Dendur Capital LP raised its holdings in Criteo by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 1,499,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,527,000 after buying an additional 97,517 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Criteo by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 970,885 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,447,000 after buying an additional 77,368 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CRTO opened at $26.26 on Friday. Criteo has a one year low of $20.56 and a one year high of $43.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.48 and a 200 day moving average of $25.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

