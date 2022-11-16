Cronos Trading Down 18.6% Over Last 7 Days (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. Cronos has a total market cap of $1.77 billion and approximately $55.77 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cronos has traded down 18.6% against the US dollar. One Cronos token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0701 or 0.00000424 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00080291 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00061007 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001644 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00011408 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00023582 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000307 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001474 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005449 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000259 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Cronos Token Profile

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

