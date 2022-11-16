Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Given New $153.00 Price Target at Barclays

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays to $153.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.78% from the company’s previous close.

CCI has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $160.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $213.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp cut their price target on Crown Castle from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on Crown Castle from $197.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Crown Castle from $166.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.27.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.66. The company had a trading volume of 81,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,103,824. Crown Castle has a 12-month low of $121.71 and a 12-month high of $209.87. The stock has a market cap of $58.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.73 and its 200 day moving average is $164.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Crown Castle news, Director Matthew Thornton III purchased 1,215 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.78 per share, with a total value of $150,392.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 5.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 72.9% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 18,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 7,767 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 0.9% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 28,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the second quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 16.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

