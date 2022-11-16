CSM Advisors LLC Acquires 710 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

CSM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the quarter. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USB. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USB stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.97. 507,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,718,591. The firm has a market cap of $63.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.20. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $38.39 and a 1-year high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 45.61%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $1,195,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,301 shares of company stock worth $1,718,558 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.17.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

